This is where you can enjoy Twelfth Night revels in Hastings Old Town

There will be a wassail ceremony with dancing, a Lord and Lady of Misrule and a performance by the Hollington Tipteerers mummers.

The ceremony gets underway at 7pm, with mummers and the wassail from 8pm and a performance by local group Buddah Triangle from 9pm. People attending are invited to wear costumes, masks or a silly hat.

Historically, Twelfth Night saw a temporary suspension of rules and social orders. Celebrants sang songs, defaced doors with chalk, and ate Three Kings’ or Twelfth Night cake.

Albion Twelfth Night 1 SUS-220601-123214001

One of the most popular Twelfth Night traditions was to hide a pea and a bean within the cake. The man who discovered the bean would be proclaimed Lord or King of Misrule, while the lady who found the pea would be Lady or Queen of Misrule.

The Lord of Misrule was usually a peasant or commoner who led the drinking and debauchery, as Twelfth Night was one of the few times of the year where servants were allowed to mix with their masters, sometimes even switching roles through disguises.