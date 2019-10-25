This is why Bexhill residents experienced ‘foul-tasting’ drinking water

Bexhill residents complained of ‘foul-tasting drinking water’ coming from their taps at home – and South East Water believes it has found the problem.

The water company said it temporarily changed the usual source of drinking water in the Bexhill area, which may have resulted in some customers noticing a difference in the taste and aroma of their drinking water.

South East Water has now switched back to its normal raw water source and said customers should find their tap water has the same flavour and smell they are used to.

Head of operations Douglas Whitfield said: “All water we supply to customers’ taps goes through a rigorous treatment process to make it safe to drink and use for cooking and washing.

“We all get used how our drinking water usually tastes so it is normal to notice any changes, even if they are subtle.

“Most of the time our customers in the Bexhill and surrounding areas are supplied with treated water from the Wallers Haven river. However, because we had heavy rain, the flow of the river was quite fast, so we switched to taking some water from our Darwell Reservoir – which is one of the reasons why Darwell Reservoir is needed.

“This is a normal switch we do from when necessary and most of the time it doesn’t have any impact on the flavour or smell of the treated water.

“We are looking in to why, on this occasion, some customers found the taste and odour was considerably different to normal.

“If customers still find their water has a different taste and odour to normal, we would advise them to run their cold kitchen tap until the problem is resolved.

“Each and every day, 365 days’ a year we carry out multiple tests on the drinking water we supply to make sure it continues to be some of the best quality drinking water in the world.”

Gill Miller, who lives in the TN39 area of Little Common, said she reported ‘foul-tasting drinking water’ to South East Water.

She also said the issue had been reported in the TN40 area.