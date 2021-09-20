This is why police and coastguard were searching at Fairlight beach, near Hastings
More than a dozen suspected migrants landed on the beach in Fairlight on Saturday (September 18), police have confirmed.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:11 pm
A police helicopter was despatched and the coastguard carried out a search.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were made aware of a group of suspected migrants landing on Fairlight Beach, Hastings, at 4.50pm on Saturday (September 18).
“Officers supported by the NPAS police helicopter and the coastguard conducted a search of the area and detained 15 people who were handed over to Border Force.”
A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said Hastings and Rye Bay Coastguard Rescue Teams and Hastings RNLI assisted Border Force with the incident at Fairlight.