This is why the air ambulance landed in Hastings Alexandra Park

Paramedics and the air ambulance in Alexandra Park, Hastings SUS-210818-111348001

Officers were called to an address in Mount Pleasant Road.

Paramedics were also sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a medical emergency in Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, at 3.10pm on August 17.

“A man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital via air ambulance, for treatment to a self-inflicted injury.

“No offences have been identified.”

The air ambulance was seen landing in Alexandra Park at around 3.45pm yesterday.