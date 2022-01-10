This stunning Hastings picture captures a spirit of hope and is a competiton winner

Mayor Cllr James Bacon and his wife Sarah challenged people to take a picture which captured the words Hastings and Hope, when they launched the New year Photo Competition in December.

Explaining what inspired his winning picture, James White said: “I went for an evening walk after the rain had subsided and a clear sky was poking through. The lights were in full show along George Street and mirrored themselves perfectly in the puddles. I took a few snaps, and when I saw the results later I was pleasantly surprised to see I’d found a piece of hope.

“Forgive the pun, but ‘reflecting’ on the past year, the rain clouds of 2020 and 2021 seem to also be subsiding. This time in 2020, Christmas in the Old Town was an uncertain thing. Traders were scared, nervous - and the customers were just as anxious about what the next year looked like. In a strong contrast, the lights in the Old Town now glow triumphantly, and the street has never looked so bright as it does now for the new year 2022. This year looks stronger still, and I hope our Christmas lights will reflect that emotion even stronger.

Hastings Mayor Competition winning Photo by James White SUS-221001-111135001

“Hope is tangible and visible in the atmosphere of the Old Town. The lights of Hastings are glowing much brighter this year, and so are we, the people of Hastings.”

The Mayor said: “Sarah and I thank everyone for all of the wonderful entries which we loved looking at. The standard was incredibly high from the talented people of Hastings and St Leonards.”