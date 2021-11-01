Traffic warden slaps parking ticket on funeral limousine in Bexhill

The black Volvo limousine was parked on double yellow lines in a bus stop area outside Mummery Funeralcare, in Devonshire Road, Bexhill, when it got the £70 fine on Thursday afternoon (October 28).

An onlooker said it was a “heartless” and “unkind” act - and happened while flowers were being loaded into a hearse parked in the funeral directors’ backyard.

There was not room for the limousine in the yard, which was why it was parked in a nearby bus stop area.

Hearse parked in Devonshire Road, Bexhill, gets parking ticket SUS-211029-103130001

“The car was literally out there 10 or 15 minutes,” said the onlooker. “It was an offence, it was at a bus stop. But it’s just the fact they’d have a little bit more respect and discretion.”

He said the traffic warden still put the ticket on despite “protests” from people at the scene.

“Apart from the unkind and heartless disrespect and lack of compassion shown by this jobsworth individual, is it any wonder nobody wants to visit our dying high streets anymore?” he added.

The hearse and limousine then headed off to pick up the coffin and deceased’s family for the funeral that afternoon.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Any motorist issued with a penalty charge notice has the right to appeal it. All appeals are considered on the individual merits of each case.

“In this instance a penalty charge notice was issued because the vehicle was parked in a bus stop, which prevented a bus from using the stop and passengers had to board and alight in the road. The vehicle was not actively part of a funeral at the time the penalty charge notice was issued.