TV doctor Michael Mosley in Hastings filming for BBC pain killer documentary

TV Doctor Michael Mosley is filiming in Hastings town centre today for a BBC documentary on the effects of painkillers.

Dr Mosley has made a series of programmes about the creation of our most useful drugs and medicines.

Michael Mosley studied medicine in London and qualified as a doctor but for the last 25 years he’s been working as a documentary maker and an award winning science journalist.

He is best known for Trust Me I’m a Doctor, in which he investigates the latest evidence behind health claims and headlines – for instance, whether sugar is really the new tobacco, how much is too much alcohol and whether we should worry about air pollution. He has also set up big experiments looking at the benefits of eating oily fish, whether cooking with turmeric can help prevent cancer and how to increase our levels of vitamin D.

He is pictured here in Hastings with local resident, and big fan Sharon Goodsell.

