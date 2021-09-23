TV star in Hastings to promote public transport

She was joined by her manager - local business and community Champion Brett McLean.

Sandra Martin said “It’s really important to raise awareness about reducing emissions and helping to improve peoples lives.”

Brett McLean said: “A single Stagecoach bus can provide sufficient connectivity for its passengers through its road network sufficiently enough that each bus can remove the equivalent of 75 cars off the road and therefore using the bus is a great way to help reduce air pollutants.

Hastings car free day 2 SUS-210923-111301001

“There are four main pollutants that are emitted from vehicle exhausts which include particle matter that travels through the air and enters people’s lungs as they contribute to atmospheric haze, secondly nitrogen oxides which form when fuel burns and the Oxygen and Nitrogen react to each other, thirdly a toxic compound consisting of carbon and hydrogen better known as Hydrocarbons and lastly the most familiar and best known being carbon monoxide emissions.”

Stagecoach South East provide a number of travel initiatives to encourage passengers to leave the car at home and travel by bus, these include the megarider ticket which allows passengers seven days unlimited travel around Hastings, St. Leonard’s, Bexhill and Little Common for £15.50 a week, under 19’s fares, special student and Job Seeker fares and a day rider ticket for £4.50 providing unlimited travel around Hastings and St. Leonard’s.