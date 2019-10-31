TV stars flock to Hastings as Paul McCartney’s ex Heather Mills gives keynote speech at business expo

Internationally known business woman and campaigner Heather Mills was in Hastings last week to open 247 Transport Solutions Ltd sponsored Expo 2019 at Azur, Marina Pavilion.

Joining Heather was TV high court enforcement officer Paul Bohill and Sandra Martin from Gogglebox.

Event organiser and business leader Lord Brett McLean, was joined by Her Majesty’s High Sheriff for the County, Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Michael Foster and the Mayors of Hastings and Bexhill.

Expo provided an ideal opportunity for local and national businesses to exhibit alongside local charities and not for profit organisations.

Heather gave a 30 minute presentation on the benefits of a vegan menu, touched on the subjects of business development in relation to her vegan food based manufacturing company V-Bites which now exports 103 different products to 24 countries around the globe, animal rights and landmine clearance.

Heather even produced a live social media shout out for the local “Dig Deep for Denny” fundraising campaign which is helping 6 year old local boy Denny fundraise for life saving treatment for his Leukaemia.

Brett said: “Todays event was extremely successful, Heather was an amazingly inspirational keynote speaker who captured the entire audience’s attention. Her speech which touched on science and food technology, entrepreneurship and charity really added great value to the event.”

Heather Mills lived in the Rye area when she was married to Paul McCartney.

