‘Unidentified tablets’ seized after girl suffers medical episode in Priory Meadow shopping centre

Police and paramedics were called to the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, in Hastings, due to concerns for a girl suffering a medical episode.

A police spokesman said officers arrived at the scene at around 3.30pm on Saturday (February 1).

The police spokesman added: “A number of unidentified tablets were seized from the scene.

“The girl was passed into the care of paramedics and police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 925 of 01/02.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed paramedics responded to reports of a young person in need of medical attention.

The spokesman said the young girl was assessed and treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital.