Vegan activists wearing pig masks in Greggs protest

A sausage roll shop in Sussex was the subject of protests by vegan activists on Sunday (April 28).

Activists from Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) wore pig masks as they held a demo in Greggs on London Road, Brighton.

A vegan activist in Greggs, Brighton (Credit: DxE Brighton)

But despite Greggs adding a vegan sausage roll to its offering earlier this year, one DxE activist said: "We don’t want more vegan options, we want animal liberation. We want their pain to end and their lives to be protected; not a vegan sausage roll."

They held signs which said 'it's not food, it's violence' and 'humane murder is a lie', while chanting: "What do we want? Animal liberation! When do we want it? Now!'

The group then marched to New Road where a demonstration was held.

Greggs has been contacted for a comment.