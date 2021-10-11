Video: Hastings Race for Life returns to Alexandra Park

The event raises much needed funds for Cancer Research UK, and, like most charities, they haven't been able to hold their big fund raising events because of Covid restrictions over the last sixteen months.

The 10k began at 11.30am, the 3k at 12.15pm and then the 5k at 1pm. The route took runners through the beautiful grounds of Alexandra Park.

Our video was filmed leading up to the 10K start.

Race for Life. Photos by Frank Copper

