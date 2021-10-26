Hastings Story Telling Festival Childrens story telling Day and Parade The Stade 24.10.21 SUS-211026-102706001

View pictures from Hastings Story Telling Festival Children’s Day event

Sunday saw the week-long Hastings Story Telling Festival come to a colourful close with a children’s parade through the Old Town.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 12:31 pm

Local children and their parents proudly displayed items they had crafted especially for the event as they processed to the Stade Open Space which was packed with story-tellers and fun activities.

Schools in the areas were involved in projects earlier in the week. Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon came along on Sunday to join in the fun.

Sara-Louise Bowrey took these great pictures.

1.

Hastings Story Telling Festival Childrens story telling Day and Parade The Stade 24.10.21 SUS-211026-103140001

2.

Hastings Story Telling Festival Childrens story telling Day and Parade The Stade 24.10.21 SUS-211026-103219001

3.

Hastings Story Telling Festival Childrens story telling Day and Parade The Stade 24.10.21 SUS-211026-103312001

4.

Hastings Story Telling Festival Childrens story telling Day and Parade The Stade 24.10.21 SUS-211026-102843001

Old TownHastingsSchools
