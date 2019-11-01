Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire 2019. Photos by Jonathan and Briony Rudd Photography. SUS-191028-090627001

View these stunning pictures from Staplecross Bonfire

This gallery of amazing bonfire pictures captured by Jonathan and Briony Rudd Photography should get people in the mood for bonfire celebrations at Battle which take place on Saturday November.

Bonfire societies enjoyed a great night at Staplecross last weekend despite a night of torrential rain. The event raised money for local charities and good causes.

