Vintage entertainment for all as Great Gatsby Fair returns to Bexhill

Bexhill’s Great Gatsby Fair returns next Friday (July 19) to Sunday, July 21.

This year will feature a vintage fair, brass bands, classic cars and vintage bikes, plus dance competitions, Morris dancing, children’s entertainment, fun fair, food festival and a procession.

Next Friday night is The Great Gatsby Ball dancing to The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra. It will be held in the marquee on the lawns next to The De La Warr Pavilion from 7pm to 10.30pm.

DJ The Swinging Detective, will be the host for the evening. Early bird entry tickets cost £15 and tickets on the night are £18.

On Saturday there will be all-day entertainment on the Metropole Lawns, with Bexhill Carnival Court Crowning at 10.15am

The Big Charleston Challenge Dance takes place from 11.30am, where the My Charleston dance troupe will be on stage teaching the Charleston dance moves.

The event is free for everyone to join in. People should arrive from 11am in order to take part. There will be cash prizes for the best dressed and best dancers.

From 3pm on Saturday on the Metropole Lawns there is a tea dance with the 1920s and 30s DJ The Swinging Detective. There will be cash prizes for the Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Gent and Best Dancers.

Saturday evening from 7pm to 10.30pm sees the Vintage Swing Night in the marquee on the Metropole Lawns with Dylan Kirk and The Killers Rock n Roll and DJ Gypsy John. Early bird tickets are £7 and tickets on the night cost £10. A bar and buffet will be available.

On Sunday there will be all-day entertainment on the Metropole Lawns from 10am, with the Jazz Breakfast from 10am to noon with Lipstick and Beatnicks Duo. Coffee, pastries and breakfasts will be available.

On Saturday and Sunday in East Parade Pop Up Vintage Fairs London will be trading along the seafront from 9am to 6pm. Visit www.thegreatgatsbyfair.co.uk.

