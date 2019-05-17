Visit hidden treasure in Hastings this weekend as Bohemia Walled Garden celebrates spring

The Bohemia Walled Garden group is inviting people to come along and celebrate spring growth with a community event on Sunday May 19 from 11am - 3pm.

Volunteer Daniela Othieno said: “Wander around our beautiful garden, find out about its history and what we are doing now, and relax with coffee, tea and homemade treats on our lawn.

“Or you can help to grow a Poe-tree, do some art and plant some seeds to take home.”

At 1pm there will be a talk about organic growing with an emphasis on small spaces by James Mellors, who has a background in anthropology, development and sustainability as well as in organic horticulture and horticultural therapy. He now works as a gardener at Fairlight Hall.

Local vocal group Sea Tones will entertain with feelgood songs at 2pm.

Entry is free and there will be refreshments for sale. All proceeds go to the maintenance of the garden which is run entirely by volunteers.

Bohemia Walled Garden is in Summerfields Wood, please look at the directions here www.bohemiawga.org.uk/find_us.html. Access is partly via uneven field and forest paths, please wear appropriate shoes. Well behaved dogs are welcome and have to be kept on a lead at all times. The event is part of Chelsea Fringe independent garden festival.

