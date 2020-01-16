Vote for your favourite teacher as nomimations open for Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards

The search has begun to find to find the best educational staff in Sussex with nominations now open for the 2020 Teacher of the Year awards.

Organised by educational charity Inspire Schools, the awards recognise school staff’s expertise, dedication and vital contribution to the community.

There are separate categories for primary and secondary education and for school leaders, senior and newly qualified teachers, support staff and volunteers.

And the judges will select winners for the county as a whole as well as for Brighton and the rest of East and West Sussex’s separate districts.

Inspire Schools acting general manager Karen Brinkman said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching the 2020 Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards.

“It is simply impossible to overstate the contribution that teachers make to Sussex and the wellbeing of all of the people who live in the county. And that’s why it is such an honour for us to be in a position to recognise their work through these awards.

“Day in day out, school staff go the extra mile to maximise the life opportunities of young people.

“Their work is made that much harder by a combination of regulatory, social and budgetary constraints that pose a formidable challenge to the morale and resilience of both teachers themselves and their pupils.

“Given that context, it is so important that we make the effort to show just how much we appreciate their work. And awards like these provide people with a fantastic cost-free means of doing just that.

“The online nomination process is easy to complete, and I sincerely hope as many people as possible submit nominations.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony taking place at Brighton’s Jurys Inn Waterfront Hotel in June.

Besides Jurys Inn, the awards’ judging organisations and supporters include Brighton financial services firm Kreston Reeves and the Independent.

Nominations opened on January 2 and anyone can submit nominations at www.inspireschools.org.uk/teacher-of-the-year, and the deadline for doing so is March 1.

The judging panel meets in April and the award winners will be announced in June.

In 2019, there were two county-wide winners from Brighton: Graham Rhodes from Greater Brighton Metropolitan College was named Sussex further education vocational teacher of the year; and Emma Gale from Coldean Primary School won the county primary school teacher of the year award.

See also: Roadworks cause delays on Hastings seafront