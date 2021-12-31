Warning to residents in East Sussex this New Year’s Eve

The service reminded people to be careful on the roads if out and about.

If you’re staying at home, a spokesperson for the service reminded people to keep an eye on cooking and candles you may have lit.

There’s also a warning out around the use of fireworks and the service is urging people not to use sky lanterns.

New Year's Eve in Sussex

The cut off to set off fireworks tonight (Friday, December 31) is 1am.

Rules around fireworks:

• Don’t buy fireworks from unlicenced retailers.

• Only buy fireworks that comply with current safety standards.

• Always keep fireworks in a closed box.

• Take them out one at a time and close the box.

• Never put fireworks in your pocket.

• Be considerate to neighbours – let them know what you’re doing.

• Ensure your pets are safe.

• Carefully follow the instructions on each firework.

• Never go back to a lit firework unless the instructions advise otherwise.

• Never throw fireworks.

• Light fireworks one at a time, at the end of the fuse, and at arm’s length.

• Light sparklers one at a time and wear suitable gloves, even when lighting them.

• Never give sparklers to a child under the age of five.