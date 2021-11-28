Water advice offered to Sussex residents as temperatures drop

South East Water is urging residents to check their water pipes are insulated (lagged) and outdoor taps are protected.

A South East Water spokesperson said, “Taking action now will help avoid burst water pipes, particularly in attics and outside buildings.

“Also take time to remind family, friends and neighbours to help them prevent further misery and expenses cold weather can bring.

“Burst pipes are a very unpleasant and inconvenient problem and when they happen inside the home or in the boundary of a property they are usually the home owner’s responsibility to repair.”

The company said residents can protect exposed pipes and taps by lagging them with free insulation kits and tap protectors – which are available to South East Water customers on their website.

The spokesperson added, “An additional winter-ready job is to know where the internal stop tap is located and to test it works along with identifying and writing down now the name of a local qualified plumber from online directory WaterSafe – which is the plumbing industry’s national accreditation body.”

Steve Andrews, head of central operations at South East Water, said, “By insulating hot water pipes and protecting cold water pipes and taps you will help prevent them from freezing and bursting.

“A very well-insulated pipework system will also help cut down on running costs and save on maintenance.”

The company also suggests residents leave heating low or drain down systems when away, insulate tanks, repair dripping taps, inspect loft insulation and check on elderly neighbours to make sure they are winter-ready.

The company’s priority services register is available for customers with medical conditions, restricted mobility, additional needs as well as sight and hearing issues who may need extra support during a water supply emergency.

One of the benefits is the delivery of bottled water during a supply issue.