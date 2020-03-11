Well loved local brewery celebrates three years with big party this weekend

Battle Brewery celebrates three years of brewing local beers this weekend.

And the brewery will be celebrating the milestone, fun packed birthday party with an open invite to thank its loyal customers.

Within the brewery and Tap Room, located on Beech Farm Estate, North Trade Road, Battle the celebrations start from 12pm on Saturday March 14 with fun for all the family.

The Punk Tacos van will be parked up all day in the Brewery serving authentic Mexican Tacos. Then from 3pm, Hastings Singer and Songwriter Hayley Savage will be performing live. A beer themed fun quiz will start at 7pm.

There will be a selection of Battle Brewery beers on cask and tap, as well as some locally selected wine and ciders.

Rob Dudman, from Battle Brewery, said: “Over the last three years, the reach of Battle Brewery beers has been extended further and we are now delivering as far as Sidcup, Sevenoaks, Faversham, Worthing and Horsham; as well as in great local pubs, cafes, restaurants and retailers in and around Battle and surrounding areas.

“From our tap room and bottle shop you can savour the atmosphere of the brewery whilst drinking great local fresh beer or pick from our selection of beers to take away.”

Rob added: “It’s been extremely tough but hugely rewarding and we think we should celebrate. The brewery has grown steadily over the last three years and our birthday party is an opportunity to thank all everyone for their support”.

“This year will see a big step forward for the brewery as Ian Venton, our new Head Brewer, brings a wealth of commercial brewing experience and will be instrumental in ensuring the brewery roots and beers are maintained, whilst taking us to the next level by extending the reach of our beers and increasing the production and availability of our core range.”

The Brewery’s Tap Room is currently open every week on Fridays from 4pm and Saturdays from 12pm. From April, they will be extending these hours, and often have local food vans on site.

Battle Brewery started trading three years ago in a small converted workshop on a working farm on Netherfield Hill. Within six months it outgrew its Netherfield Hill Farm base and moved to a new home on Beech Farm Estate, off North Trade Road, Battle. Nestled in beautiful farmland, this new space has allowed the brewery to scale up brew house production and offer a unique experience to beer lovers in the region.

They produce a number of craft and traditional beer styles, using the finest quality ingredients producing natural, vegan-friendly products with no additives, filtration or chemicals.

