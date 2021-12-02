Westfield Christmas Lights in pictures

People will be able to enjoy the usual dazzling display of Christmas lights at Westfield in the run-up to Christmas while helping to support St Michael’s Hospice. The big switch-on took place on Wednesday evening when 91-year-old resident Ken Munday, who has been organising the display for decades, was joined by stars of reality TV. The lights, which had to be cancelled last year, due to the pandemic, have raised nearly £100,000 for the hospice over the years and can be admired up to December 31. Pictures by Frank Copper.