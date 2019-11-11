Wet and windy start to the day in Hastings and Rother as we look at the weather for the week ahead.

Heavy rain and winds gusting to 37mph will affect those going to work or school this morning after a weather front swept in overnight.

The long period of rain overnight means there is a lot of water on the roads locally.

The wind is pushing the rain away fairly fast and the area is expected to clear and dry up from 9am onwards, leaving a sunny and clear autumn day, though still with a chilly wind to contend with.

Maximum temperatures today are expected to be 9 degrees,

Overnight, it will be clear and dry with low temperatures. In rural areas, there could be a touch of frost due to the lack of cloud cover. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

After a dry start on Tuesday, light rain is expected to move in during the afternoon.

Wednesday should be fine and dry with the chance of some frost overnight. Rain settling in on Thursday with a few remaining showers on Friday.

