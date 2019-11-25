Wet week ahead in Hastings and Rother

It is looking like a mixed bag of weather for this week with plenty of rain about.

After a largely cloudy start today, outbreaks of rain are expected for most at times. Rain will be spreading to most parts through the morning and becoming more persistent at times. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

It will be breezy today with coastal winds gusting to 29mph.

Tonight will be misty, with extensive low cloud covering high ground and outbreaks of rain continuing at first, though perhaps turning lighter and more patchy after midnight as low cloud clears north. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday will be largely dry at first, before further rain and extensive low cloud soon arrives from the southwest by mid morning, turning showery then clearing east through the evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is wet and perhaps breezy at times on Wednesday. Turning drier and fresher by Thursday evening as northerly winds develop. A chilly start on Friday, then bright with isolated coastal showers.

