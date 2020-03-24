What Hastings looks like on its first day of lockdown: in pictures

Hastings is under its first day of lockdown following the Prime Minister’s latest measures to stop people leaving their homes in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday night, Boris Johnson said people could only leave their homes for one of four reasons: shopping for basic necessities; one form of exercise per day; any medical need or to care for a vulnerable person; or for travel to work if absolutely necessary. This is what Hastings looked like on Tuesday morning.

Coronavirus: Hastings town centre pictured on day one of the UK lockdown.

Coronavirus: Hastings town centre pictured on day one of the UK lockdown.

Coronavirus: Hastings seafront pictured on day one of the UK lockdown.

Coronavirus: Hastings town centre pictured on day one of the UK lockdown.

