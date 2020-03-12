Win free tickets to big St Patrick’s Day party in Hastings this Saturday

White Label bars have organised a St Patrick’s Day party at St Mary in the Castle, on Hastings seafront on Saturday March 14, from 3pm - 11pm. There will be live Irish Session Music, traditional Irish music from the excellent Bold Reilly and a lively closing set from local favourite Garry Blakeley, with a range of Irish beers and whiskey.

The organisers, who also hold the popular Octoberfest event, are offering the chance to win four free tickets to the lively party event.

To win simply answer: In which city will you find the famous Guinness brewery? You can post your answers on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/stpatrickspartyhastings or email info@whitelabelbars.co.uk.

The winner will be contacted on Friday evening.

Hot Food available on the day includes burgers and Guinness sausages as well as vegan options.

Early bird tickets £6 from Hastings Tourist Information, on the seafront by the fountain, or the St Mary in the Castle website, priced £9.

