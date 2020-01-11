Wolf moon: first full moon of the year lights up Sussex

The first full moon of the year - known as a wolf moon - appeared last night - along with a lunar eclipse.

These pictures of the moon were taken by Sussex residents between 7-7.30pm.

The wolf moon in Sussex last night. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The phenomenon began at 5pm GMT in the UK, the BBC reports, and ended at around 9pm It saw the moon move into Earth's penumbra, or outer shadow, causing it to look darker than normal.

John Screech and Jean Wort., from Selsey, said: "We took this photo this evening at 19:30, in Selsey. Slightly misty sky, but not too bad. The Penumbral eclipse is just at the bottom right."

Jackie Funnell, from Langney in East Sussex, took a stunning photo of the moon over her back garden at 5.15pm.

Send us your pictures to copydesk.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk

A picture of the wolf moon taken in Selsey