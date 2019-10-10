Woman finds shell that looks like Osama bin Laden on Winchelsea beach

A woman was shocked to find a shell on Winchelsea beach with an uncanny resemblance to Osama Bin Laden.

Debra Oliver, 60, found the distinctive looking shell while she was out for a walk to celebrate her 42nd wedding anniversary with Martin, 62.

The shell. Picture: SWNS

The legal secretary said she was drawn to the curious-looking shell after realising it ‘bore an uncanny resemblance’ to the al-Qaeda terrorist.

Debra, of Brentsford, west London, said she kept it ‘as a little memento’.

She said: “It’s not that often you find a seashell that looks like anyone at all, so finding Osama bin Laden was amazing.

“We’d all gone for a walk on the beach, which is covered in millions and millions of shells and pebbles.

Debra Oliver holding her surprising shell. Picture: SWNS

“I was drawn to this curious-looking shell, and went to pick it up. When I looked at it properly up close, I thought it looked like Jesus.

“I then saw a turban on the top, and realised who was staring up at me in the palm of my hand - Osama bin Laden.

“Funny that - as he was buried at sea too.”

Despite Debra saying it looked like Bin Laden, others thought the seashell resembled ex-Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini.