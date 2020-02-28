World Book Day will see children across Hastings and Rother dressing up as their favourite characters

Hundreds of children across the area will be dressing up as their favourite fictional characters for World Book Day on Thursday March 5.

Schools across Hastings and Rother have organised special reading and Book Day events to mark the annual celebration of books and reading.

World Book Day is the world’s biggest campaign to provide every child and young person in the country with a book of their own.

A registered charity, World Book Day is generously supported by sponsor National Book Tokens and brings together the UK and Ireland’s bookselling and publishing industries in an extraordinary collaboration.

World Book Day returns in 2020 after one of its biggest years to date with a range of new initiatives that will help to get even more books

directly into the hands of children and young people, especially those who wouldn’t otherwise have access to them.

Catering for all age groups, from toddler to teen, the expanded list of new £1 titles for World Book Day 2020 has been created to appeal to the widest possible range of children and young people, tastes and abilities.

Will your little ones be dressing up for World Book Day. If so send us your pictures so we can feature them in the paper and on our website – just make sure you include their name, school, age and character. You can email your images to connor.gormley@jpimedia.co.uk.

See also: Hastings UFO and paranormal expert to feature on BBC show

See also: New vegan restaurant and lounge bar set to open in Hastings