Yellow weather warning as Hastings and Rother set to be lashed by high winds and rain this weekend

Hastings and Rother is set to be hit by winds gusting at nearly 70mph this weekend with the Met Office putting a Yellow Warning for wind in place for Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is set to be the worse of the two days with winds gusting at 63mph by 9am and getting up to 68mph by the afternoon. Sunday will also see long periods of heavy rain.

It will be particularly bad in coastal stretches of the area.

According to the Met Office, a yellow weather warning for wind means we could see some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could affected by spray and/or large waves. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

