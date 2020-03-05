Yellow weather warning in place as Hastings and Rother faces prolonged downpour

The Met Office has put a yellow Weather Warning for rain in place as heavy rain sweeps in from the Channel.

A 90 percent chance of heavy rain is forecast for today and it looks like it will not be easing off until around 7pm, finally clearing away by midnight.

It comes after what has been recorded as the wettest February since records began.

It will be feeling cold in the northeasterly breeze.

A Yellow Warning means there could be some disruption to travel and public transport services with lots of surface water on the roads and spray causing potential problems. It could lead to some flooding of roads.

Tomorrow (Friday) will see a frosty bright start for most with any fog patches clearing quickly.

