Young girl steps in after yobs spit on abandoned moorhen chicks in Bexhill park

Bexhill and Hastings Animal Rescue Group have praised a local girl who went to the aid of two abandoned chicks who were being spat on by a group of teenagers.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The two little moorhen chicks were found abandoned by a young girl at Egerton park in Bexhill recently.

“She said a group of male teenagers were spitting at them. On of the chicks had dried spit on his head.

“This amazing young girl together with a very elderly woman helped the two chicks and the girl, called Summer, rang me to see if l could pick them up. Other kids wanted to stamp on them. If l had been there I think that I would have have lost my temper.”

