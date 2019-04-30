Young people from Bexhill and Battle celebrate St George’s Day

Sunday afternoon saw Scouts and Guides from the Battle and Bexhill area celebrating St George’s Day with a parade down Battle High Street,

Young people of all ages proudly displayed flags during the procession, which was led by Stix Drummers. There was a change this year as rather than the procession ending at St Mary’s Church, it made its way to the battlefield, within the Abbey grounds, where those involved enjoyed a mass sing-song.

Senlac St George's Day procession in Battle. Photo by Roberts Photographic

