Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now

This week we cover the story of a Bexhill charity, set up in memory of a brave four-year-old boy, which is desperately seeking larger premises so it can help more families.

The Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust was set up by Jack’s parents after he died of cancer.

In other news, tributes have been paid to a woman from Bexhill who died in a road traffic collision on the A27 near Pevensey.

Today's front page of the Bexhill and Battle Observer SUS-210715-134011001

Readers have also given their opinions on what they would like to see move in after news of Next leaving Bexhill’s Ravenside Retail Park was announced.

And in other news, Bexhill In Bloom hosted judges from the Royal Horticultural Society’s South and South East In Bloom this week when they toured Bexhill as part of the South and South East in Bloom awards.

For more on this and other stories this week, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.