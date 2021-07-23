In this week’s Observer, Hastings Direct has confirmed it is considering whether to move its head office from its long-standing home in Bexhill

Bexhill is also home to another new street mural, which has appeared on a bridge in town. You can read all about how the mural came about in today’s paper.

In other news, Bexhill Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the easing of all legally enforced Covid restrictions on businesses, which were lifted this week.

Today's front page of the Bexhill and Battle Observer SUS-210722-125819001

And businessman from Battle, who set up an ethical financial advisory firm, has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

For more on this and other stories this week, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.