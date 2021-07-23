This week we cover the shocking story of a pregnant woman, who was taken to hospital after suffering a wound to her back when she was ‘shot at’ in Hastings

Amber Thompson said she was walking alone to Tesco, in Old London Road, to buy an ice cream when the incident happened.

In other news, shops and cafes in town may be forced to close their doors if Covid infection rates continue to rise amid the ongoing so-called ‘pingdemic’.

Today's front page of the Hastings and Rye Observer SUS-210722-125809001

And many readers have shared their views on our Facebook page on what shops they would like to see in the former Peacocks store site in Queens Road.

Proposals to build more than 200 new homes on the site of a former St Leonards school have also raised concerns from residents, who air their views in a story in today’s Observer.

And a controversial road in St Leonards, which has been beset by delays for a number of years, is set to open before the end of the year.

For more on this and other stories this week, pick up a copy of today’s Observer.