Your Hastings and Rye Observer is in shops now

This week tributes have been paid to fisherman Gary Cornelius who died after falling from a fishing boat off the coast of Hastings.

And tributes have been paid to ex-Hastings mayor Alan Stace, who has died aged 82.

He was heavily involved in various groups owned several businesses, as well as founding Stace & Co estate agents.

In other news in today’s paper, arrests have been made after police found a cannabis factory during a drugs raid in Hastings.

And developers have submitted plans for the final phase of a major housing development on the former Mount Pleasant Hospital site.

Beaches in St Leonards were closed and people were advised against swimming in the sea after a major sewage leak at Bulverhythe.

And this week’s two-page feature tells the story of how the former White Rock Bath Courtyard buildings were redeveloped into a popular coastal venue.

