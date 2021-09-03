Your Hastings and Rye Observer is in shops now

Today's front page of the Hastings and Rye Observer SUS-210209-114945001

Our front page leads on the funeral of popular fisherman, Gary ‘Corney’ Cornelius, in which crowds of people lined the streets of Hastings to pay their respects to him.

He died in hospital after being recovered from the sea at Hastings having fallen from a commercial fishing boat on July 29.

In other news, Hastings Borough Council has announced it will be looking to rehouse Afghan refugees in private rented accommodation rather than use social housing.

Gogglebox star Andrew Michael has also died at the age of 61.

Mr Michael, a retired hotelier, stood as a Ukip candidate in Hastings and Rye during the 2015 election, and was most well-known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox with his wife Carolyne and their children Louis and Alex.

In other news in today’s Observer, cCampaigners opposing proposals for a major housing development on Bulverhythe Recreation Ground have written to the Government’s housing agency to express concerns.

And RNLI lifeguards have been praised for providing immediate first aid to people after a car ended up on St Leonards beach.

