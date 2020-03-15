Person dies after being hit by a train in Sussex

A person died after being hit by a train at Haywards Heath on Saturday (March 14), police have confirmed.

All lines were blocked between Three Bridges and Brighton after the incident just before 3pm Read more here

Lines were reopened by 6pm but disruption continued until 10pm.

British Transport Police

Sussex Police has since confirmed the person involved died at Haywards Heath.

A spokesperson for Southern said: "We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do.

"If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.

"Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help and advice is only a phone call away."

British Transport Police has been approached for comment.