Person ‘seriously injured’ in fall from Hastings’ West Hill Lift

A person has suffered serious injuries after falling a ‘significant height’ from the West Hill Lift, the ambulance service confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the bottom of the lift in George Street, Hastings, at 11.10pm on Monday (January 7).

West Hill, Hastings

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said the person fell from the ‘top of the cable car point’.

He said the patient, who he described as being in a serious condition, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital by road ambulance.

Paramedics were joined by the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and Sussex Police at the scene.

The air ambulance was also called and its crew helped treat the patient on the way to the hospital, SECAmb confirmed.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

