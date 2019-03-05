PGL Pestalozzi ‘set to open in spring 2020’

The new owner of the Pestalozzi site in Sedlescombe says it will be welcoming school trips from spring 2020.

PGL Travel, which provides school activity courses and summer camps for children in the UK, plans to carry out refurbishment work on the site over the winter months, ready to welcome the first arrivals to the Ladybird Lane site in the spring.

It plans to hold open days in the autumn for teachers and youth leaders.

The existing boarding accommodation at Pestalozzi will house approximately 150 guests, while a new campsite will offer a budget option.

As well as offering a host of activities on land and in the water, including abseiling, zip wire and raft building, PGL is also offering a programme of evening entertainment, including discos, robot wars and sharing stories around the campfire.

Pestalozzi put the 138 acre site on the market last year, after 60 years of welcoming students to the international village. The charity blamed a lack of funding on the decision to sell up.