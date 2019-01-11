Pictures from The Winkle Club's annual supper

Some 75 members of the historic Hastings Winkle Club gathered on Friday, January 4, at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association for their Annual Supper and to celebrate the Club’s 119 years as a Charity which raises money for local good causes.
Chairman, Christian Burton explained how the Club had been able to help over 40 such causes during the last year alone. The Supper Evening itself raised more than £1,000 with Christian Burton thanking all who attended in his closing remarks and adding "The money raised this evening has started the ball rolling for what I am sure will be another successful year for our great Club".
A carvery style meal was enjoyed by all courtesy of the Angling Associations in-house caterers and the evening also included a cabaret set from top comedian, Adger Brown, an auction and a raffle.