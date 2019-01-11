Pictures from The Winkle Club's annual supper

Chairman, Christian Burton explained how the Club had been able to help over 40 such causes during the last year alone. The Supper Evening itself raised more than £1,000 with Christian Burton thanking all who attended in his closing remarks and adding "The money raised this evening has started the ball rolling for what I am sure will be another successful year for our great Club".

A carvery style meal was enjoyed by all courtesy of the Angling Associations in-house caterers and the evening also included a cabaret set from top comedian, Adger Brown, an auction and a raffle.

Trophies were presented for Best Collection by a Pub ( The Royal Albert ), Best Collection by a Club ( The St. Marys Club ) and Best Company Contribution which went to Homewood Leisure.

Six new members were inducted during proceedings and a Silver Winkle awarded to Ian Porter and a gold Winkle Pin to Pauline Lindsey for their outstanding contribution to the Clubs work.

