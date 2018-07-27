PICTURES: Town in festival fever as scarecrows return

Scarecrows have been popping up all over town for the tenth annual Battle Scarecrow Festival.

Having started last Friday, the festival will run for two weeks before coming to a close on Saturday, August 4.

Battle Scarecorw Competition 2018'Annabel Lowe with a scarecrow made by The Crafty Norman

This year’s competition is open to a whole host of prizes in categories including the best individual entry, best community entry, best business entry, best entry using recycled material and the people’s cup. The theme this year is ‘memories’.

You can vote for your favourite scarecrow in this year’s competition by visiting www.battlefestival.co.uk or by picking up a voting form from the Almonry, in Battle High Street.