Planting trees won’t stop floods: it is all about local geography

From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

My (once) 72-tree orchard (next to the Forestry Commission) floods 2-3 times a year. It always has done; its down to local geology (clay, underground streams, springs). Trees only pump and consume water in the spring/summer growing season, not in the dormant autumn/winter when most flooding naturally occurs as the vanishing soil (that hasn’t been concreted over for an unnecessary population explosion) struggles to absorb heavy rainfall, run-off and flash flooding. It takes months for that water (if it hasn’t been abstracted for humans) to percolate into streams and rivers which, maintained by Catchment Boards, still only drain at low tide.

If anyone really wants to understand ‘climate change’ and naturally cyclical weather patterns, then talk to those old local codgers who’ve been here over 60 years, and read “The Sussex Weather Book” which chronicles our natural, inclement weather disasters since Noah’s time. Is his ark still marooned at Hastings station?