Playden protesters criticise housing plans

Protesters met in Playden last weekend to raise objections to plans to build up to 24 new homes on the outskirts of the Domesday village.

On Sunday (May 20), a group of 35 protesters met to raise objections to an outline planning application seeking permission to build houses on the Shellfield site in New England Lane.

The protesters were joined by actor Clare Holman, known for ITV’s Lewis, at a demonstration against the developers plans. Speaking at the protest, Ms Holman said: “This development would turn a peaceful rural area into a densely populated one and would lead to dangerous traffic congestion, pollution and noise.

“It would destroy land that gives Playden its distinctive character as a Domesday village — enjoyed by local people, families, ramblers and tourists alike.”

Protesters also raised concerns about the potential loss of the ‘strategic gap’ between Playden and Rye.

According to developers, acting through agents HW Planning Ltd, the development would be comprised of 24 individual homes, eight of which would be classed as ‘affordable’. These are proposed to be made up of 14 three-bedroom homes, five four-bedroom homes and five five-bedroom homes, developers say.

The outline application also seeks permission to demolish existing buildings on the site.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the outline application, a spokesman for developers said: “The proposal represents a sustainable form of development having regard to the three dimensions set out in the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework) and there are no adverse impacts arsing from the proposal that significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal arising from the contribution it would make to the Council’s housing supply.”

More details can be found under planning reference RR/2017/1450/P.