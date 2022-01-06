Police block off road after two-car collision in St Leonards this morning
Two cars were involved in a collision in St Leonards this morning.
The incident happened near the junction of Battle Road and Old Church Road, Hollington, at around 6.40am.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a two-car collision on Battle Road, St Leonards, around 6.40am on Thursday, January 6.
“The road was temporarily blocked while recovery of the vehicles was arranged.”