Police called to Bexhill seafront after man walks into sea ‘fully-clothed’

Police are monitoring a man who reportedly walked into the sea at Bexhill fully-clothed.

Police were called to the scene close to the Old Bathing station, off De La Warr Parade, at 12.10pm (Tuesday, February 26).

Picture: Gav Greenaway

A police spokesman said officers were responding to reports of a man going into the sea.

However, the spokesman added: “Coastguard are aware but the man is being monitored as at this stage he appears to be swimming.”

Eyewitness Gav Greenaway said it did not seem as though the man was swimming.

He said a rescue boat, belonging to the Coastguard, was searching the area while members of the rescue team were seen putting on life jackets.

Three incident response vans from the South East Coast Ambulance Service have also been sent to the scene.

Photos on social media appear to show the Coastguard helicopter landing on the beach at Galley Hill.

More to follow.

