Police concern for welfare of missing Bexhill man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Bexhill man.

Joseph Waterworth, 38, from De La Warr Road, left his accommodation at 11.30am on Wednesday (October 30), a Sussex Police spokesman said.

He is a black man, 6’, of medium build, and when last seen was wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and a dark jacket. He has previous links to London and the Metropolitan area, according to police.

Anyone seeing Joseph or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or to phone 101, quoting serial 542 of 30/10.