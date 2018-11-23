Police concerned about missing St Leonards man

Police say they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing St Leonards man.

Luke Anderson, 34, has not been seen since Friday, November 16.

According to Sussex Police he was last seen on a Hastings to Brighton train with his girlfriend and his dog around 4.40pm, when he said he was going to stay in Brighton and then hitch-hike to Scotland.

However, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Luke is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of slim build with dark shoulder-length curly hair.

Anyone who sees him or who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1140 of 15/11.