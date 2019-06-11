Police concerned for missing Bexhill teenager last seen on his way to school

Sussex Police are concerned for a teenager who has gone missing from Bexhill.

Kieran Hanks. 16, was last seen on Friday morning (June 7) on his way to school, said police.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with light brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on the top and will sometimes wear glasses.

Kieran was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and white trainers and a black jacket and carrying a dark coloured rucksack, police said.

He is known to go to Hastings town centre, the Priory Meadow area and both Hastings and Ore railway stations.

If you see him report online or call 101 quoting 335 of 07/06.