Police ‘concerned for the safety’ of missing Rye man
A 45-year-old man has gone missing from Rye.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 12:12 pm
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Police and family are concerned for the safety of Bryan.”
Bryan is described by police as white, with a tanned complexion, and was last seen wearing a black hoody, black trainers, and black jeans.
According to police, it is believed he is currently living in a tent in the Rye area and there are concerns around his health and welfare.
Anyone who sees Bryan or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial of 754 of 30/09.