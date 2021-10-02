Police ‘concerned for the safety’ of missing Rye man

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Police and family are concerned for the safety of Bryan.”

Bryan is described by police as white, with a tanned complexion, and was last seen wearing a black hoody, black trainers, and black jeans.

According to police, it is believed he is currently living in a tent in the Rye area and there are concerns around his health and welfare.

Missing Bryan. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210210-120322001